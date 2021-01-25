Experts weigh in on immigration policy changes under the Biden administration

President Joe Biden's inauguration came as a relief to those waiting for asylum.

An immigration attorney says migrants have regained hope after months of delays to their asylum hearings due to the pandemic.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, migrants under the Migrant Protections Protocols can remain in the program, and must stay put until the government provides more information.

An immigration attorney says policies like MPP can be reversed.

"It's easier to change policy and regulations and it's much harder to change the law," said immigration attorney Jodi Goodwin.

For the nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., DHS announced their temporary suspension of deportations will last for 100 days so immigration officials can make sure they're enforcing immigration laws in a fair manner.

"Biden really hit the road running, and really wants to implement this sooner rather than later, understanding, of course, how Congress works," said political science professor Carla Angulo-Pasel.