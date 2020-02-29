Explosion of SpaceX Starship SN1 at Boca Chica site
BOCA CHICA – An explosion at the SpaceX site in Boca Chica occurred Friday night while testing its Starship SN1.
It was posted by LabPadre. It reportedly happened around 10 p.m.
According to Valerie Bates, marketing director for the City of Port Isabel, says it was an accidental cryogenic explosion.
No injuries were reported and no chemicals were released.
Anyone who may have been affected by the explosion is asked to call 956-943-2727.
