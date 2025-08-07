Expressway in Harlingen to close as part of DPS crash investigation

A portion of the expressway in Harlingen will be closed as the Texas Department of Public Safety investigates a deadly crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 2 and the I-2 frontage road in Harlingen between FM 800 and FM 506 will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a news release, westbound traffic in the area will be directed north or south on FM 800, and will need to seek an alternate route to continue westbound, either via U.S. Business Highway 83 or State Highway 107.

RELATED STORY: Community reacts after tow truck driver killed in Harlingen crash

DPS confirmed to Channel 5 News that the portion of the expressway will be closed as part of the investigation into the July 8 crash on the expressway near White Ranch Road that killed tow truck driver David Zapata.

According to previous reports, Zapata died while securing a vehicle onto the tow truck when a white Dodge Ram hit Zapata on the shoulder lane, killing him.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as 28-year-old Cristobal Stephan Garzez, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid involving death and possession of a controlled substance.

Cameron County jail records show Garzez remains in custody on a $725,000 bond.