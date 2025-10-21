Expressway in San Juan reopens following 'major accident'

Photo credit: MGN online

A portion of the expressway reopened Tuesday after a major accident closed a portion of the westbound lanes, according to the city of San Juan.

According to a Tuesday morning social media post published at around 10 a.m., a major accident on the 300 block of East Expressway 83 caused all westbound traffic to take the Cesar Chavez Road exit.

By 10:40 a.m., the road reopened and was "operating as usual," the social media post said.

According to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes Jr., a three-vehicle crash happened in the area at around 9:45 a.m.

Two people were hospitalized with no major injuries, Sifuentes said, adding that failure to control speed possibly caused the crash.