Expressway in San Juan reopens following 'major accident'
A portion of the expressway reopened Tuesday after a major accident closed a portion of the westbound lanes, according to the city of San Juan.
According to a Tuesday morning social media post published at around 10 a.m., a major accident on the 300 block of East Expressway 83 caused all westbound traffic to take the Cesar Chavez Road exit.
By 10:40 a.m., the road reopened and was "operating as usual," the social media post said.
According to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes Jr., a three-vehicle crash happened in the area at around 9:45 a.m.
Two people were hospitalized with no major injuries, Sifuentes said, adding that failure to control speed possibly caused the crash.
More News
News Video
-
$4 million community center in the works in Elsa
-
Reflections of the San Juan Shrine Plane Crash: Our Lady of San...
-
DPS ride along to enforce school bus safety laws
-
Funeral services underway for daycare director killed in Donna shooting
-
Heart of the Valley: STHS doctor talks breast cancer warning signs