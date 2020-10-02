Extra safety features being added to bike tunnels in Pharr and San Juan

New safety features have been put into the bike tunnels in Pharr and San Juan.

Light poles and security cameras have been put into the four current tunnels for extra safety.

Eddie Cantu, Hidalgo County commissioner for precinct 2 said the tunnels are a great benefit to the community.

"You never have worry about cars you never to worry about — you know, looking both ways before you cross they roads because you go under the roads," Cantu said

Cantu said the next project is to get the tunnels to connect to the City of McAllen. No date on when that will happen, but it is in the works.

