Extra unemployment benefits expire before Trump signs relief bill

The delay in President Donald Trump signing the coronavirus relief bill has hindered unemployment benefits.

The extra federal unemployment benefits expired on Saturday, leaving millions of Americans who relied heavily on the benefits, to come up with different ways to make ends meet.

Economist and Professor at South Texas College Tea Sepulveda said the stimulus package benefits were meant to begin Monday, but the unexpected delay in the president signing the bill means it will take longer.

He said anybody unemployed who needs help should act now.

"This week, as of right now, they should be getting in contact with a Texas Workforce representative as soon as possible so that everything is ready," Sepulveda said. "More than likely all the benefits are going to be coming until the following Monday of the next week."

