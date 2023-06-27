Extreme heat can affect people with diabetes, doctor says

With one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley diagnosed with diabetes, health experts say the disease could cause a person to feel the heat differently than someone who doesn't have it.

Health experts say the heat can actually raise blood sugar levels, and can also cause them to drop.

“If people have well-controlled sugars, and they're active during the day, they may find that their sugars drop," Dr. Jesse Bracamonte with the Mayo Clinic said. “Heat actually makes your metabolism speed up, and you lose a little bit more insulin, and therefore that sugar may drop."

It's also important to keep insulin and other diabetes supplies — like monitors and sensors — out of the heat as the high temperatures can damage them.