FAA approves SpaceX's fourth starship launch at Boca Chica

3 hours 31 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2024 Jun 4, 2024 June 04, 2024 5:33 PM June 04, 2024 in News - Local

The FAA has approved SpaceX's fourth starship launch at Boca Chica on Tuesday afternoon.

The main goal for this test launch is for the rocket to survive reentry into the earth's atmosphere, something they couldn't confirm during the last launch back in March.

That starship reached orbit but went offline during re-entry. The official target launch window is Thursday, June 6 at 7 a.m.

