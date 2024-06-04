FAA approves SpaceX's fourth starship launch at Boca Chica
The FAA has approved SpaceX's fourth starship launch at Boca Chica on Tuesday afternoon.
The main goal for this test launch is for the rocket to survive reentry into the earth's atmosphere, something they couldn't confirm during the last launch back in March.
That starship reached orbit but went offline during re-entry. The official target launch window is Thursday, June 6 at 7 a.m.
