FAA grants permit for SpaceX fifth launch of Starship booster from Boca Chica site
The FAA has granted approval for SpaceX to launch their fifth Starship vehicle from their Boca Chica launch site.
The FAA said in a statement that they "determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental and other licensing requirements for the suborbital test flight."
SpaceX aims to launch the Starship vehicle and Super Heavy booster into space and return the booster to the launch site.
SpaceX said they are targeting their next launch for Sunday at around 7 a.m. Cameron County residents and anyone nearby may hear loud noises from the flight test.
