Facial recognition cameras to be used at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Photo credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Facial recognition cameras will now be used at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, becoming the third port of entry in the Rio Grande Valley to have the technology, according to a Tuesday news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Facial biometrics were installed at the Progreso/Donna Port of entry and the Brownsville Port of Entry in 2020.

READ ALSO: New facial recognition cameras installed at Valley ports of entry

When travelers arrive at the pedestrian lanes at any bridge in Hidalgo, they will pause for a photo at the primary inspection point, according to the news release.

The photo will then be compared with the traveler's passport or visa photo from government holdings.CBP says the facial comparison process takes a few seconds and is more than 98 percent accurate.

“The technological innovation that Simplified Arrival brings to our land border passenger processing environment at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry not only facilitates the movement of lawful travelers and protects their privacy, but also enhances our nation’s security,” said Randy J. Howe, Director, Field Operations, Laredo Field Office in a statement. “CBP has evaluated and fine-tuned the biometric facial comparison technology we have been testing at the Southwest Border since the summer of 2018 to deliver a secure, streamlined travel experience that will also support travel recovery efforts.”

New photos of U.S. citizens will be deleted within 12 hours, according to the news release. Photos of foreign nationals will be stored in a Department of Homeland Security system.

Those who wish to opt out of the process may notify a CBP officer as they approach the primary inspection point, according to news release.