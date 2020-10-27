Fact-checking websites help voters spot 'fake news'
Voters are bombarded with information during campaign season.
Separating fact from fiction is sometimes difficult.
"It's relatively easy to put together a website that looks as authoritative as the New York Times or as KRGV.com or as any new source. There is a lot of fake news available," said Robert Velez, a political science lecturer at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. "And people are being exposed to it."
Fact-checking websites, including FactCheck.org and Politifact.com, may help voters clear up any confusion.
Watch the video for the full story.
