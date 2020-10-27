Fact-checking websites help voters spot 'fake news'

Voters are bombarded with information during campaign season.

Separating fact from fiction is sometimes difficult.

"It's relatively easy to put together a website that looks as authoritative as the New York Times or as KRGV.com or as any new source. There is a lot of fake news available," said Robert Velez, a political science lecturer at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. "And people are being exposed to it."

Fact-checking websites, including FactCheck.org and Politifact.com, may help voters clear up any confusion.

Watch the video for the full story.