FAFSA rolls out new application forms

In the last six months, more than 500 students at Texas Southmost College here filled out the free application for federal student aid form.

This year, the FAFSA forms will look different to current college students.

The application now has fewer questions. More students are now eligible for the Federal Pell Grant, and students who received the grant in the past can get more money.

Texas Southmost College is inviting students to speak with staff so they can help them fill out their FAFSA form.

