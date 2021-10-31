x

‘Fake account’: Cameron County District Attorney warns of scam Instagram account

Sunday, October 31 2021 in News - Local

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says there’s a scam Instagram account that’s impersonating the public official.

Saenz said a fake account bearing his name is sending messages to people on Instagram.

Saenz adds that his Facebook page is the only official page affiliated with the district attorney.

