‘Fake account’: Cameron County District Attorney warns of scam Instagram account
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says there’s a scam Instagram account that’s impersonating the public official.
Saenz said a fake account bearing his name is sending messages to people on Instagram.
Saenz adds that his Facebook page is the only official page affiliated with the district attorney.
