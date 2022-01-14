Falfurrias' oldest resident dies at 111

A Falfurrias woman who may have been the oldest person in all of South Texas died last Saturday.

Maria Treviño died in the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 8, at the age of 111 years and ten months, according to her family.

In 2010, Channel 5's Rick Diaz visited her as she celebrated her 100th birthday. Treviño's tenacity won over his heart, and Diaz went back to see her two years later on her 109th birthday.

Treviño was known for driving the Falfurrias priest around town to give communion to homebound parishioners for many years.

Our hearts are with Ms. Treviño's family and loved ones.