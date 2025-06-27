WATCH LIVE: Mourners gather for a candlelight vigil in honor of Angelina Resendiz

Funeral services for U.S. Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz were held in Brownsville on Friday.

Services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Price Road. The public was invited to attend.

Following Angelina's funeral, she will receive military honors outside the church, which includes a 21-gun salute and a ceremonial folding of the American flag.

A vigil at the Brownsville events center will begin at 7 p.m. The family is inviting the public to the vigil as well.

Angelina went missing from naval station Norfolk, Virginia in April. Her body was found off base in a wooded area nearly two weeks after she was last seen.

Angelina was originally from Brownsville, where she went to school before moving to North Texas. She then joined the Navy as a culinary specialist.

The navy has not said how she died, but another sailor is in pre-trial confinement in connection with her death; they have not been formally charged.

