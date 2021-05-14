Fallen law enforcement officers honored during National Police Week

Every year, police from around the Rio Grande Valley and across the country gather to honor their fallen brothers and sisters during National Police Week.

Last year, the pandemic forced a small celebration.

This year, the Brownsville Police Department – along with local, state and federal agencies – came together to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Today's so important because we have always vowed to never forget our fallen heroes,” Brownsville police Chief Felix Sauceda said. "Never did we expect to be hit by an invisible enemy such as COVID. Several of the deaths that have been accounted for are due to COVID."

In 2020, the number of officers killed in the line of duty nationally nearly doubled from 2019 according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

COVID-19 was the leading cause behind that jump.

