Fallen law enforcement officers honored in Mission

They may be long gone, but a crowd that showed up Monday morning at the Mission Police Department proved that they were not forgotten.

As part of National Police Week, the crowd showed up to the city of Mission’s Police Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the officers and first responders who died while in the line of duty.

“[It’s] very important, and we want to share that with our community and let them know we're never going to forget them, and we're here for them,” Mission police spokesman Art Flores said.

Those who were honored were from all over the Rio Grande Valley, but one fallen officer was personal to the city of Mission.

Cpl. Jose Luis "Speedy" Espericueta was shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance in 2019.

His wife, Bobbie, started a scholarship fund for children of law enforcement officers in his honor.

“He had this way of entering a room and just — a charisma that I can’t even describe,” Bobbie said. “I miss his sarcasm, his sense of humor; the best way to honor him is to continue to remember him and what he did. One of the ways I continue to do that is through the Speedy Memorial Foundation.”

Bobbie said that while it's not easy to go through life without her husband, the yearly ceremony is a reminder of the support she and other families have.

“It wasn't until the tragic loss of my husband that I found out what the blue family actually meant,” Bobbie said. “It's an incredible group of people that you don't want to be a part of or be included in, but it's a community full of love and support."

Watch the video above for the full story.