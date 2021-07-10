Fallen McAllen police officers to be honored one year after their deaths

Sunday, July 11 will mark one year since two McAllen police officers were gunned down in the line of duty.

Officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr. were killed in an ambush while they were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in south McAllen.

The officers were walking to the home when the suspect opened the door and started shooting. That suspect later died after turning the weapon on himself...

The officers' legacy will be cemented by the city of McAllen during a special ceremony to rename the Los Encinos Police Community Network Center to the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center.

The ceremony begins Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m.

