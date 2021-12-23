Families receive Christmas donations at Catholic Charities Respite Center

A social media post prompted a large donation to the Catholic Charities Respite Center in downtown McAllen just in time for the holidays.

The Twitter post showed two children wearing only diapers and urged the community to help. Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, says while children arrive like that frequently, she's glad the post convinced others to give to those in need.

Some of the items donated included socks, shoes, and other clothing, as well as backpacks and even toys for the children waiting at the center.

Pimentel says the donations may be the only Christmas gifts the people staying at the center will have, adding that being able to get joy from a stranger is providing hope for many in need.

"To give every child a little toy. They get so excited. You know? They finally get a nice toy that's theirs," Pimentel said. "And for anyone else thinking about giving— to either kids or adults, keep in mind the fact that its winter."

Pimentel says some asylum seekers will be moved to colder areas of the country, adding the need for jackets, hats, and gloves.

Watch the video above for the full story.