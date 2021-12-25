Families remember fallen loved ones over the holidays

Family members made a point to make sure all their loved ones are remembered this holiday season.

Whether it's laying down another wreath to the wife they lost almost two years ago, or laying flowers for the relative taken too soon, the almost-endless lines of lives lost got some attention just before Christmas day.

Adam Canales paid respects to his grandfather, who he lost in February.

"He was the man that raised me since I was little, so I miss him,” Canales said. “I thought about him.”

Canales was just one of the several making the solemn visit on Christmas Eve.

The wreaths laid down on every headstone are expected to be picked up early next year.