Family demands answers after man found unresponsive in Willacy County jail, pronounced dead at hospital

A Valley family is demanding answers after their loved one was pronounced dead at a local hospital, just hours after he was found unresponsive at the Willacy County jail.

The man, identified by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday as John Ray Zamora, was found unresponsive at the jail Feb. 11.

On Feb. 11, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that EMS was called to the jail for an unresponsive male. Staff reportedly performed CPR on Zamora, including the use of an automated external defibrillator, until EMS arrived and took over.

Zamora was then taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Zamora’s family and more than a dozen others protested outside the sheriff’s office.

Zamora's brother, Christopher Gonzalez, says he believes his brother's death didn't have to happen. The family claims the way county deputies treated Zamora contributed to his death.

“From my understanding, from what I know and what I believe, he was neglected the medical attention he needed that perhaps would have saved his life,” said Christopher Gonzalez.

Zamora was taken to the county jail after Lyford police initially responded to a disturbance call, and encountered Zamora.

“Willacy County Sherriff’s Office assists in some calls," said Lyford police Chief Armin Martinez. "They responded also to the officer's safety. Once our officer leaves, then he gets notification that the officer's struggle while they’re trying to leave. Therefore, my officer goes back to find out what’s going on and they find out that there’s this struggle with an individual that’s out there.”

Gonzalez says Zamora called 911 because he was using drugs and hallucinating.

“He was a very good guy and no matter the circumstances and whatever happened, we want justice for him,” said Shelly Santana, Zamora’s sister.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office says the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. However, the Texas Rangers won't comment further because it's an active investigation.