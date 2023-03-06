Family files wrongful death lawsuit after son dies in police custody at Progreso jail

An Edinburg family is suing the city of Progreso, two of its police officers, and it's former chief of police for the death of their son while in police custody.

According to the federal complaint, the incident happened in February 2021 while Joshua Stapleton was in a holding cell at the Progreso City Jail after a traffic stop.

In the complaint filed last week, the family's attorney said the city's practices and customs caused Stapleton's death.

The lawsuit argues officers ignored his serious medical needs, and refused to treat him prior to his death.

According to the lawsuit, Stapleton was seen visibly swaying and unsteady. It also said more than an hour passed after a welfare check that paramedics finally entered the cell to tend to him.

Stapleton was taken to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco where he died.