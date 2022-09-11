Family health event to be held in Edinburg

A family health event will be held Monday at the Edinburg Walmart on University Drive.

The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Parents will be able to get information on all things COVID-19, and with school back in session, Hidalgo County's Health Authority and the state department are stressing vaccinations.

"We absolute believe that the number one tool for a disease that can not be cured, is prevention," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. "And the number one tool of prevention, without a doubt, mathematically proven over and over again, is the vaccine."