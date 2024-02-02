Family of fallen Valley Border Patrol agent hopeful for passage of bill named after him

Mayte Gonzalez's two toddlers are still trying to process why their dad is never coming home.

“It’s very sad, and sometimes, very overwhelming.” Mayte Gonzalez said. “At times it is difficult, especially for my son. He just wants his dad whom he doesn't really understand."

Their dad was Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez Jr.

Raul Gonzalez Jr. died on the on Dec. 2022 near Mission in an ATV crash.

On Tuesday, the U.S. house passed the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act.

The bill would wake it a felony for a smuggler to not stop for Border Patrol agents or any other law enforcement officer. If an agent dies while in pursuit, the smuggler could face a life sentence.

Mayte Gonzalez is pushing for the full passage of the bill, and says its passage would carry on her husband’s legacy and send a message to smugglers.

“It makes me happy to know that he is honored, and also that the federal government acknowledges there are some risks and dangers Border Patrol agents face,” Mayte Gonzalez said.

Valley Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz co-authored the bill.

“Down here in the Rio Grande Valley, we have a large community of Border Patrol Agents — so we hear firsthand about the tragedies that can happen,” De La Cruz said. “So it was important we pass legislation to protect those that are protecting us."

De La Cruz is also working on a bill to re name the McAllen post office in Raul Gonzalez's name.

His family says renaming the post office would be a way for Raul Gonzalez’s children to see his legacy every day.

“They can pass by the post office and say, ‘wow. My dad's name is on the post office,’ and they can look back and be proud,” Mayte Gonzalez said.

De La Cruz says the post office bill is still being discussed in the House.

The Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act now heads to the U.S. Senate for approval.

