Family of man found unresponsive at Willacy County jail continues searching for answers

The family of a man who was declared dead after he was found unresponsive at the Willacy County jail last year say they’re still demanding justice.

The family of John Ray Zamora protested across the street from Raymondville City Hall on Friday.

Zamora was arrested for public intoxication at his mother's house on February 2022 and was found unresponsive after he was denied medical assistance that he had requested while in custody, according to a news release from attorney Israel Garcia Perez.

Zamora was hospitalized and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

His family filed a lawsuit against the city of Lyford and its police department, Willacy County and its sheriff’s department in March 2022.

“We’re still fighting, we're still trying to get justice,” Zamora’s sister — Priscilla Chavez — said. “I hope nobody else goes through it and that's why we were here."

Channel 5 News reached out to the Willacy County District Attorney's Office for comment, but did not hear back from them before this story aired.