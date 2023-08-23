Family of man killed by suspected drunk driver in May 2022 crash continue to seek justice

Pictures and memories are all Augustin Molina Uribe's family have left of him.

“He was a good father, very hardworking, very happy,” Uribe’s daughter — Maria Molina — said.

Molina added that Uribe always made it a point to spend time with his family, especially his 11 grandkids.

The family was forced to say goodbye to Uribe on May 5, 2022, when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his vehicle at the 9700 block of N. 10th Street, according to the McAllen Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman facing intoxication manslaughter charge after fatal crash in McAllen

Molina said her 62-year-old father was on his way home from work when the crash happened.

“I could not believe it the moment I learned the news; it was like I was dreaming,” Molina said.

Uribe’s family made a memorial in his honor at the site of the crash, and said they visit it every holiday season.

“Losing him has been hard, very hard for us because he was always present in our lives,” Molina said.

Records show that the driver accused of crashing into Uribe — Angela Mia Villarreal — pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter last week in connection with the crash.

Villarreal is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Sept. 29.

Molina's family said they hope Villarreal faces the maximum sentence of 20 years.

“I think she needs to be punished,” Molina said.