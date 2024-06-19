Family of registered organ donors share their story ahead of KRGV organ registration drive
Channel 5 News continues to honor our former sports director, Dave Brown.
This week, we’re teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to get people registered to become an organ donor.
As a kidney transplant recipient, Dave was a strong advocate for organ donations.
One Valley family shares their story in honor of a loved one who provided the gift of life as an organ donor.
Click here to register to become an organ donor.
Watch the video above for the full story.
