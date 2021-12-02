Family of teen killed in Weslaco crash thanks community for support

A Valley family mourning the loss of their loved one is still finding a way to give back to the community that helped them in their time of need.

The family of Armando Castillo, a 15-year-old who died last week in a car crash in Weslaco, is holding a community cookout for everyone who helped them during their time of need.

RELATED: Driver, passenger from Elsa die in Weslaco crash, DPS investigating

“It’s our first time that something like this happened,” said mother Erika Castillo. “We were shocked that there was a lot of people helping out in memory of him. It’s something we’re doing for the funeral, for the donations and everything.”

Plates of chicken, rice and beans will be given as token of appreciation for helping with donations and prayers after losing Armando.

The family says those in the Elsa area are more than welcome to come to the Edcouch Fire Department and grab a plate until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.