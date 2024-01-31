Family of Trooper Sanchez delivers impact statements during killer's sentencing

After more than four years since state trooper Moises Sanchez died, his convicted killer was sentenced Wednesday to death on a capital murder of a peace officer charge.

Before handing down her sentence, State District Judge Letty Lopez asked Victor Godinez if he had anything to say.

“No ma’am,” Godinez, 29, replied.

“If you have nothing more to say, I sentence you to death… you will be on death row” Lopez said.

Godinez was found guilty last week of causing the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who died four months after Godinez shot him in April 2019.

Sanchez died while recovering from his injuries in Houston.

Godinez was also found guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Lopez sentenced Godinez to life in prison on those charges.

After his sentence, Sanchez’s family came forward to tell the court how they were impacted by his murder.

Sanchez’s daughter — Zooey —said after her father died, she lost interest in school and sports. She lost a guiding figure, she said, and that the loss shortened her childhood.

The wife of trooper Sanchez — Yvonne — held back tears as spoke. She and Sanchez were married for 24 years. He was a man of faith, Yvonne said, and she was left a single mother to her three children.

“Mr. Godinez why did you have to shoot my husband that night," she asked. “Do you recall my husband pulled up to you and called you ‘brother… stop right there?’"

Yvonne told Godinez "May God bless you" before he was taken away to serve his sentence.

During those statements, Godinez looked forward and looked down.

“I had a lot of mixed emotions,” Yvonne said after the sentencing. Anger, anxiety, loneliness — trying to move on with our lives. But we know this doesn't mean it'll bring my husband back. I wish this would mean that he would be here today, but that's not the case. So we still hurt. We hurt for him. I hurt for him. I just wish he would turn his life around and see God, because we believe in God."

Godinez will be transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility to start his prison sentence on death row.