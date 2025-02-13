Family offering reward for information after son was fatally stabbed outside Brownsville funeral home

A Brownsville mom said she’s feeling heartbroken after her son was fatally stabbed.

Gerardo Gonzalez died on Sunday, Feb. 2 after he was stabbed in the parking lot of Sunset Funeral Home — located at the 600 block of Springmart Boulevard.

Ana Patricia Gonzalez, Gerardo’s mother, said she and her family are searching for answers.

“It's very difficult to understand why this happened,” Ana said.

Ana said her family is offering a reward of $2,000 for any information regarding her son’s death.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

Ana said she had a close bond with Gerardo, and she will always remember his smile

“He was a very happy person. The neighbors have stopped by and they still say that he would always say hi wherever he would see them,” Ana said.

Ana said she is now focusing on keeping her son's memory alive for his 2-year-old son.

“He was always close to him,” Ana said. “He always had his son everywhere… he was a good dad."

The Brownsville Police Department said Gerardo died after leaving a bar across the street from the funeral home and getting involved in a fight.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Sunset Funeral Home and requested surveillance video of the night Gerardo died. The funeral home said their cameras were too far away to capture what happened.

Brownsville police are also trying to get their hands on any video from that night.

“We have high probabilities that somebody must have recorded this incident, or at least somebody in that circle knows what happened that night,” Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna said.

While Ana said she doesn't know what led to the fight or the stabbing, she said she knows she and her husband, their three children and Gerardo’s son are now missing a piece of their family.

“There was no need to kill him,” Ana said. “… I don't get it, I don't understand and I don't think I'll ever be able to understand."

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest can also get a reward from the Brownsville Crime Stoppers. Those with any information on the stabbing are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.

