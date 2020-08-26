x

Family remembers officer who died from COVID-19

By: Christian Colon

A family is mourning the loss of a Mission police officer who died from complications due to COVID-19. 

Jorge Cabrera, 42 was a 12-year veteran police officer who died on Monday. 

Cabrera’s wife Amy Cabrera said she was always fearful that he wouldn’t make it home, but she never dreamed it would happen this way.  

