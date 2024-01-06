Farmers, water experts push for stricter water conservation across the Valley

Farmers across the Rio Grande Valley are currently on their third year of water rationing.

That means less water from the Rio Grande, less water to grow their crops, and less money.

Edcouch farmer Brian Jones said he’s losing money.

“This fall I wasn't able to plant anything,” Jones said. “I didn't have any fall or winter crops this year, just because we don't have the irrigation water."

Jones said he’s forced to reduce hours for his workers, and is considering layoffs.

“We also need the cities and municipalities to take it serious and to be on the same page as the agricultural producers,” Jones added. "If we're all on the same page and pulling together, the water's going to last a lot longer."

Jones’ comments were made following Tuesday’s city commission meeting in Weslaco where city leaders voted to undo stage two water restrictions.

Those restrictions started after reservoir levels dropped below 25% in August 2023.

The city believed water levels had risen above 40% when they voted to rescind the restrictions.

“Currently, combined storage from Amistad and Falcon [reservoirs] is in the low 20%, not in the 40%,” former Rio Grande Watermaster Carlos Rubinstein said. “It could be that somebody looked at the wrong numbers. That happens."

On Friday, the city of Weslaco announced they've reinstated the water restrictions.

Rubinstein said cities are facing pressure to sell more water.

Region M Water Planning Group Chair Jim Darling says city water in the Rio Grande is pushed along by what's called push water, which comes from agricultural producers.

Darling says the water conservation plans adopted by cities along the Rio Grande don't have much in the way of enforcement consequences.

The Region M Group sends reminders to cities to get in compliance.

“At some point I guess there will be a penalty, we've never gone to that level,” Darling said.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Weslaco to find out how the mistake in interpreting their water restrictions happened. We haven't heard back.

