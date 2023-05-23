Fatal Mercedes crash ruled a suicide, police say

A 20-year-old man died Tuesday after intentionally crashing into a concrete barricade in Mercedes, police said.

According to Mercedes assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez, the unidentified driver of the car died after the vehicle caught on fire on the westbound lanes of the frontage road on the floodway near Vermont Avenue.

The vehicle was seen dangling off the roadway on the floodway as first responders secured it from falling.

The death was ruled a suicide, Sanchez said.

“Investigators gathered evidence shortly after the crash where it confirmed that the driver intentionally crashed into the concrete barricade,” Sanchez said, adding that witnesses reported the driver was speeding before hitting the concrete barrier and busting into flames.

The investigation is ongoing, police added.

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the National Suicide & crisis Lifeline at 988.