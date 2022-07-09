Father of Elsa boy who died in accidental shooting pleads guilty

A convicted felon pled guilty in connection with the accidental fatal shooting of his 3-year-old son.

The accidental shooting happened in Elsa last October when the child got a hold of his dad’s gun.

The father, Salvador Duenez, was not allowed to have a gun as a convicted felon/

Duenez pled guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in federal court Thursday. His sentencing is scheduled for September.

Duenez also faces state charges for unlawfully possessing the firearm and has an arraignment scheduled on July 18.

