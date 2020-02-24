FBI conduct raid at Edinburg residence

EDINBURG – The FBI raided an Edinburg home Monday morning. Boxes and bags labelled as “evidence” were pulled out.

Undercover agents raided the property on the 700 block of West Cano Street.

The home is listed as the place of residence for Miguel Garza. The address of the home was used for the payment received for his labor in various local political campaigns.

