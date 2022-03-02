FBI conducts law enforcement activity in parking lot of Harlingen business
The FBI confirmed it conducted law enforcement activity in the parking lot of a Harlingen business on Wednesday.
Channel 5 News cameras captured three men being led away in handcuffs and into a Harlingen police unit and an unmarked vehicle at around 12:00 p.m. at the business located on the 100 block of Bass Pro Drive in Harlingen.
The FBI confirmed the agency was present at the location "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities," but did not provide more details.
The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and Harlingen police were spotted at the scene.
