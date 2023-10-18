FBI, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office present at Edcouch City Hall
FBI and local law enforcement agencies were seen outside Edcouch City Hall Wednesday morning.
FBI Public Affairs San Antonio Division Trista Moxley confirmed their presence and said they are "conducting court authorized law enforcement duties".
She was unable to provide any more details at this time.
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said his office is also assisting in the operation. He also confirmed that the sheriff's office were also at the city manager's home as part of the operation.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Chase in Cameron County results in officer-involved shooting with San Benito police
-
Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Humidity returns, temps in the 80s
-
Brownsville ISD superintendent named lone finalist for McAllen ISD position
-
Mission man sentenced to 9 years in prison after hiding cocaine in...
-
RGV Humane Society over capacity at both locations