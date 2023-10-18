FBI, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office present at Edcouch City Hall

FBI and local law enforcement agencies were seen outside Edcouch City Hall Wednesday morning.

FBI Public Affairs San Antonio Division Trista Moxley confirmed their presence and said they are "conducting court authorized law enforcement duties".

She was unable to provide any more details at this time.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said his office is also assisting in the operation. He also confirmed that the sheriff's office were also at the city manager's home as part of the operation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.