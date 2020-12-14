FBI investigating a ransomware attack on Weslaco ISD's computer network

The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack on Weslaco ISD's computer network system on Monday.

"The Weslaco ISD computer network has been attacked by ransomware and the FBI is investigating the matter. We do not know the extent of the attack and we are working to contain the threat. School instruction may have been disrupted for some students this morning. The District has since made adjustments and online learning is now taking place." According to a statement by Weslaco ISD.

The district will keep the public updated as they continue to resolve the issue.

