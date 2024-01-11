FBI investigating bank robbery in Brownsville
The FBI is leading an investigation on an aggravated bank robbery in Brownsville.
Brownsville Public Information Officer Abril Luna said the robbery happened at a PNC Bank located at the 3200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard at around 10 a.m. Thursday.
She said it is unknown if the suspect stole any money from the bank.
No injuries have been reported, and the suspect remains at large.
