FBI: Scene cleared after ‘alleged threat’ at Harlingen social security office

Photo Credit: MGN Online

Law enforcement has cleared the scene at the Harlingen Social Security Administration Office after an “alleged threat” Thursday afternoon, according to Michelle Lee, a spokesperson for the FBI.

The social security office received a voicemail of a bomb threat a few minutes before noon, according to Harlingen police.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the FBI, UTRGV PD and Harlingen police.

The building was evacuated, Lee said.

“No explosive devices were located," Lee said. "Law enforcement has cleared the scene, however, the investigation is ongoing."

Editor’s note: This story has been updated throughout.