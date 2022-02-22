FBI searching for man believed to be kidnapped in Mexico

Authorities with the FBI’s San Antonio Division are searching for information about a Laredo man who may have been a victim of a kidnapping in Mexico.

According to a news release from the FBI, Sergio Armando Rangel III, 28, has not been seen since January 29. Rangel reportedly went to visit a friend and was staying in the Colinas de San Geronimo, Monterrey, in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

Rangel is described as 6’0” in height and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, brown hair with a faded haircut on the sides. He has a mole on the left side of his nose and a scar on his left hand.

The FBI said Rangel was last seen with three friends in Monterrey, Mexico. Authorities believe he may be in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rangel III is urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741. Tips can also be submitted online. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.