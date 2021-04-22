Federal agents conduct law enforcement action at McAllen attorney's office

Federal agents searched a McAllen attorney's office on Thursday.

Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted a search on Eric S. Jarvis' law office, located on the 5800 block of N. 23rd St., according to local attorney Javier Villalobos, who owns the property.

Villalobos said the office space is leased to attorney Eric S. Jarvis, who was the subject of the search warrant.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the search was part of an ongoing investigation.

“(HSI) McAllen special agents conducted an enforcement action this morning," ICE spokeswoman Nina Pruneda said in a statement. "The criminal investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.”

Villalobos added that the Villalobos Law Center leases office space to five attorneys, a construction company, a computer tech and an accountant. No other tenant was affiliated with the search in any way, Villalobos said.