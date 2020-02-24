Federal authorities arrest Hidalgo County assistant district attorney

A Hidalgo County assistant district attorney was arrested on federal charges Monday.

According to a statement by Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney, Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., Cynthia Alanis was arrested by federal authorities and was then terminated.

“It is my understanding that the charges filed are unrelated to any of the work performed by the former employee in this office. The District Attorney’s Office will cooperate with any federal investigation,” said Rodriguez.

We will update this story as information becomes available.