Federal funding aims to pull more water out from Falcon Lake

Funding from the United States Department of Agriculture aims to buy supplies that will help pull water from the already stressed reservoir at Falcon Lake.

The Falcon Lake is one of two bodies of water that serves as the main water source for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

Officials with Zapata County say they hope the equipment purchased with the $2 million in funding will help the water district pull water from the shallow areas of the lake.

“This funding will allow us to not lose any of our pumping capacity,” Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell said.