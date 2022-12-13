Federal government launches new study to assess Valley’s drainage issues

A $3 million agreement signed in Cameron County will fund a new study to help solve an old Valley problem.

The federal government, through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, launched a study of the Valley's drainage needs.

The study comes as residents in flood-prone cities such as Santa Rosa look for relief from the issue.

"Can't even drive out to the road, can't even step out sometimes, can't even have a little break outside to get some air because the water be going up to the house,” Santa Rosa resident Johnny Garcia said.

Officials say the study will build on other smaller local drainage studies.

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza says 32 studies are underway across the Valley.

“We want to take care of the flooding in our neighborhoods, in our colonias,” Garza said. “We don't look holistically at potential solutions to problems many times."

The Army Corps of Engineers say the study won’t just include flooding — it’d also look at water scarcity in the Valley.

