Federal grant aims to mitigate wildfire risk in the Rio Grande Valley

Following a handful of brush fires that happened in the Rio Grande Valley, funding is now available for local governments to help them better prepare for wildfires.

The money is available through the Community Wildfire Defense Grant. It’s a federal grant that the Texas A&M Forest Service is overseeing funding distribution for in Texas.

“This grant process, especially for local governments, county governments, can help with the planning process to be better prepared for wildfires when they do occur,” Alex Bregenzer with the Texas A&M Forest Service said. “So there are ways to mitigate those risk factors so that they're not as devastating as they potentially could be."

The application period closes at the end of October.

Click here more online resources from the Texas A&M Forest Service.