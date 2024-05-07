Federal health care coverage expands to DACA recipients through Affordable Care Act

DACA recipients will now be able to buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

At least once every three days, Hector Calderon is asked by a DACA recipient if they can sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

"They come wanting a quote and when we're quoting them, they're like always because I'm DACA, and I mean we can't do anything about that," Calderon said.

Starting November, that all changes.

The Biden Administration will now allow eligible DACA recipients to enroll in Affordable Care Act coverage. A change that is expected to help 100,000 DACA recipients

"We have a large population of DACA recipients and people who qualified for DACA who now will have access to healthcare," La Union Del Pueblo member Sergio Trevino said.

Texas holds the second-largest number of people with DACA at over a 100,000. An estimated 7,000 call the Rio Grande Valley home.

Local immigrant right groups, like LUPE, say the access to healthcare is a welcome change.

DACA recipients who apply for coverage under the Basic Health Program could see their health insurance kick in as soon as they apply starting November 1.