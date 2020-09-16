Federal lawmakers introduce the 'I am Vanessa Guillen Act' to address sexual assault in the military

A bipartisan coalition of federal lawmakers plans to introduce the "I Am Vanessa Guillen Act" on Wednesday to address sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military.

Supporters of the bill include U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock; U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso; and U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Sugar Land.

"The bill responds to resounding calls for change by revolutionizing the military’s response to missing servicemembers and reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault by making sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice and moving prosecution decisions of sexual assault and sexual harassment cases out of the chain of command," according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California, the chairwoman of the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee.

