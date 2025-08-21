Federal search warrant executed at Weslaco home

Federal agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers executed a search warrant at a home in north Weslaco.

The home is located on Esperanza Street, near Sugarcane Street and Mile 6 1/2 Road. Agents were searching the entire property.

A DPS spokesperson confirmed the police presence at the scene. They said troopers are helping U.S. Border Patrol agents with an investigation.

Channel 5 News has reached out to Homeland Security Investigations to try and get more information.

