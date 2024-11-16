x

Feds seize two Valley properties linked to criminal activity

Saturday, November 16 2024

Homeland Security Investigations announced that they have taken possession of two properties in the Rio Grande Valley.

HSI in San Antonio shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of agents walking up to an abandoned structure and placing sign in the overgrown yard.

They say one of the properties seized was used in a human smuggling investigation and the other was seized in a drug investigation.

